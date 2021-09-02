British Police Arrest Suspect Behind Assault of Jewish Passerby’s in London

Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 3:21 pm |

British police have arrested a suspect in a recent string of random assaults against Jews in the Hackney neighborhood of London on Thursday.

The unnamed 28-year-old suspect is being held on suspicion of carrying out five racially aggravated assaults.

On Wednesday, 18 August, a man in identifiably Middle Eastern garb was captured on video camera footage in a series of unprovoked attacks against Orthodox Jews in Stamford Hill.

The suspect walked past 64-year-old Jacob Lipchitz and then abruptly punched him unconscious before calmly walking away. Lipchitz staggered and fell to the ground, breaking a bone in his foot and suffering facial injuries, Britain’s Jewish News newspaper reported.

The suspect was also caught on camera swinging a bottle at the head of a 30-year-old man, and walking to a 14-year-old boy and assaulting him.

A fourth and fifth victim did not contact the police, but the attacks against them were also caught on camera.

The Muslim Council of Britain said, “These attacks are shocking and completely unacceptable. We cannot tolerate any such hatred in our society.”

