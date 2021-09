BROOKLYN -

A Williamsburg woman was niftar Thursday after being hit and killed by a truck.

The 62-year-old woman, identified by Williamsburg News as Mrs. Rachel Gandel, was pushing a stroller with a 1-year-old baby at Bedford Ave. and Myrtle Ave. shortly before 11 a.m., when the truck hit her.

Mrs. Gandel was taken to Brooklyn hospital, but did not survive.

The baby, who was not struck, was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes