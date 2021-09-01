Rosh Hashana Food Parcels for the Elderly, Holocaust Survivors

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 4:09 pm |

A volunteer delivers food products to elderly people who were prevented from leaving home because of the coronavirus ahead of Pesach, in Ramla, last March. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

As vulnerable populations continue to take precautions against contracting the raging Delta variant, the Jewish Agency for Israel’s affordable housing subsidiary, Amigour, will provide comprehensive food care packages to the elderly and Holocaust survivors so they do not have to risk exposure when buying these essential supplies for Rosh Hashanah.

Amigour began the distribution campaign this week and will deliver the packages to its dozens of complexes nationwide. The campaign consists of 6,250 packages worth a total of 750,000 NIS ($233,000) to 56 Amigour housing complexes across the country.

Each food package, worth about 120 NIS ($37), includes wine, honey, honey cake, jam and other goods like pasta, rice, tuna, ptitim (Israeli couscous) and oil so that those in need can kick off the new year with a smile.

In the South, packages will be sent to Beer Sheva, Ashkelon, Sderot, Ofakim, Kiryat Gat, Arad and Rehovot. In the North, packages will be sent to Haifa, Naharyia, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Yam, Nesher, Carmiel and Migdal HaEmek. In central Israel, packages will be sent to Yerushalayim, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bat Yam, Kiryat Ono, Lod and Holon. Finally, in the Sharon area, packages will be sent to Kfar Saba, Netanya and Herzliya.

The campaign was made possible by donations raised by The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod, the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.