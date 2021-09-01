Report: Those Vaccinated Abroad Need Shot in Israel to Be Exempt From Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 6:29 am |

Health personnel take test samples on Israelis wanting to travel abroad, at a COVID-19 test station in Tzfas, Tuesday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

People vaccinated abroad are not going to be exempt from quarantine under the new regulations that come into effect on Friday, the Jerusalem Post reported, quoting sources in the Health Ministry. They will be able to skip isolation only if they receive their third shot in Israel, the source said.

The clarification came two days after the ministry announced that beginning from this Friday individuals considered fully vaccinated under new criteria will not be required to fully isolate when they enter the country – unless they come from “red” nations.

According to the criteria, Israelis who received their third shot at least a week prior, have had their second shot or recovered within the last six months, or have received one dose of the vaccine after recovering are considered protected and therefore will just need to isolate until they get the results of the PCR test taken upon arrival or a maximum of 24 hours.

Israel does not recognize vaccination or recovery certificates from other countries, and its borders are largely closed to foreigners, who can enter only under very specific circumstances and if they receive special permission. Among those who can receive such permission are inoculated first-degree relatives of citizens or permanent residents.

However, both Israelis and foreigners vaccinated abroad who arrive in Israel have the option of undergoing a serological test through a facility recognized by the Health Ministry to prove the presence of coronavirus antibodies in their blood.

Once the results are transmitted to the Health Ministry, the travelers are given an Israeli recovery certificate with the date of their test and a Green Pass.

However, the ministry’s spokesperson told the Jerusalem Post the opposite: that those vaccinated abroad will still be required to isolate for 14 days – which can be shortened to seven with two negative PCR tests – unless they also receive a shot in Israel.