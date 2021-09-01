Report: Egypt, Jordan and PA to Hold Summit on Renewing Peace Process

Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority were set to hold a tripartite summit in Cairo on Thursday to formulate a united Arab front on the renewal of the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, a Jordanian diplomat source told Arabic-language newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat Wednesday.
The source said that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was also supposed to attend the summit, but canceled his invitation.
Bennett’s office released a statement denying the report.
“There was no intention to hold a meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Palestinian Authority and no such meeting is expected,” the statement read.
“[Egyptian] President [Abdel Fattah] al-Sisi invited the Prime Minister to a meeting in Egypt and the Prime Minister will meet with him soon.”