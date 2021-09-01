Report: Egypt, Jordan and PA to Hold Summit on Renewing Peace Process

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 5:01 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim, in August. (Koby Gideon/GPO)

Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority were set to hold a tripartite summit in Cairo on Thursday to formulate a united Arab front on the renewal of the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, a Jordanian diplomat source told Arabic-language newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat Wednesday.

The source said that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was also supposed to attend the summit, but canceled his invitation.

Bennett’s office released a statement denying the report.

“There was no intention to hold a meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Palestinian Authority and no such meeting is expected,” the statement read.

“[Egyptian] President [Abdel Fattah] al-Sisi invited the Prime Minister to a meeting in Egypt and the Prime Minister will meet with him soon.”