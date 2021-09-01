Palestinian Killed After Trying to Attack Israeli Cars

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 6:00 am |

Palestinians protest at night near the border with Israel, east of the Al Bureije refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Tuesday. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

Palestinians rioted on the Gaza border for the fourth consecutive day in a row, with reportedly hundreds gathering by the center of the Gaza Strip to protest, Palestinian media reported.

A Palestinian man was shot dead Tuesday night by Israeli forces, with Israeli sources saying he had been attempting to start a fire next to a local highway.

Official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA said the incident occurred near the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, west of Ramallah.

Army Radio said the man was apparently shot by IDF soldiers during an ambush on Route 443, which passes near Beit Ur al-Tahta and is used by many Israelis on their way to or from Yerushalayim.

The past week has seen many incidents in which firebombs were thrown by Palestinians at Israeli cars, the report said.

On Tuesday night, the forces saw a suspect igniting a fire near the road, shot at him and saw him flee the scene, the report said, adding that no firebomb was found.

About an hour and a half later, a man arrived at the nearby Maccabim checkpoint with gunshot wounds in his chest and leg, the report said, adding that he was apparently the man shot earlier.

Soldiers tried to give him lifesaving medical treatment but ended up pronouncing him dead.

Army Radio said the man was a resident of East Yerushalayim who has a criminal record. Palestinian sources cited by Al-Jazeera named him as Raed Yousef Rashid, 38.