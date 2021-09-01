Officials: Nine-Year-Old Killed, 11 Others Hurt in Queens Fire

NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 7:59 am |

A nine-year-old boy was killed and 11 other people were injured in a fire in a residential building in Queens on Wednesday, authorities said.

The fire started in the basement of a three-story building in Ozone Park at about 2 a.m., a Fire Department spokesperson said.

Nine-year-old Remi Miguel Gomez Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Ten additional building occupants and one firefighter were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.