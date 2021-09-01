Ida Expected to Bring Month’s Worth of Rain in One Day in NYC

NEW YORK -

Tony Stewart wades through a flooded road following Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Kiln, Miss. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

What’s left of Hurricane Ida is expected to slam into New York Wednesday through Thursday, with flash floods, raging winds, and as much a month’s worth of rain dumped on the city in one day, NBC 4 reported.

Ida, which rapidly intensified into a massive Category 4 hurricane, made landfall on Sunday, and has left New Orleans without power and devastated many Louisiana coastal communities.

The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical depression.

There are 3-5 inches of rain expected in New York City and parts of New Jersey, with flash flooding the biggest threat.

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management said Wednesday up to 8 inches of rain are possible in some areas. If Central Park experiences more than 3.8 inches of rain in a day, it will break a rainfall record that has stood since 1927.

“New York City Emergency Management is in contact with the National Weather Service to prepare for any potential impacts to the city caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Ida,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said in a statement. “New Yorkers should take time to prepare and take the appropriate precautions if they must move about the city during the storm.”

There is a risk of power outages in the areas facing the worst of the anticipated heavy rain and severe winds. Flash flood watches are in effect for nearly the entire tri-state area.

Scattered light showers began on Wednesday morning, and are expected to intensify throughout the day, with the heaviest storms in the early evening.

Rain is expected to continue overnight and into Thursday morning.

