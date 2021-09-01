Bennett Appoints New Shin Bet Chief

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 7:00 am |

The emblem of the Shin Bet.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appointed on Wednesday a new director to the Shin Bet security agency.

Bennett’s pick, known only as R. until his appointment is approved by the government, has a career spanning over three decades in Israel’s defense establishment and has been serving as the right-hand of outgoing Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman for the past two and a half years.

“R. is a brave warrior and an excellent commander. I have no doubt that he will lead the agency to new heights of excellence for Israel’s security,” Bennett said in a statement.

Argaman’s five-year term officially had concluded in May but was extended by another four months after a row erupted over his replacement in the government, with former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attempting to appoint his confidant National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat to the post.