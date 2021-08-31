Woman Suffers Head Injury After Palestinians Stone Her Car

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 7:56 am |

A 36-year-old Israeli woman was moderately injured after Palestinians threw stones at her car on Route 60 near Chevron on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman suffered a head injury and was taken to the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem for further treatment.

This was exactly the same place that Asher Palmer and his son Yonatan, Hy”d, were killed in a similar stoning attack.

Medical forces and the four casualty security departments that arrived at the scene were unable to report due to a lack of reception that has endured for years on this dangerous section of the road.