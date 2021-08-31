Israeli Coronavirus Patient Released from Jordanian Jail

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 4:44 pm |

An Israeli citizen in critical condition with coronavirus was ordered released from prison in Jordan on Tuesday following appeals from his family and the foreign ministry, The Times of Israel reported.

Yehiel Hayavi, 65, a businessman who was allegedly involved in a fraudulent deal, contracted the virus while in custody. He was jailed earlier this month.

Hayavi’s son Lior told Ynet earlier this week that his father only has one functioning lung as a result of the disease and was desperate to be released so that he could be treated in Israel, which he is being allowed to do.

The Jordanian judge who ordered his release set bail of $1,128,364. According to Ynet site, his family managed to meet the bail demand, but said that Hayavi has yet to go free. Reportedly, plans are being made for his return to Israel in a medical convoy.

Hayavi is a resident of Ashkelon and an American citizen who was trying to establish a plastics factory in Jordan, like the one he has in Moscow. He was ensnared by local businessmen, who he claims framed him for criminal activity.