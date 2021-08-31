First Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Arrives

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:17 pm |

Khaled Yousif al-Jalahmah, Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel, arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to take up his duties in the country.

The Foreign Ministry released a statement welcoming him:

“The Ambassador’s arrival, and the upcoming official opening of the Bahraini Embassy in Israel, mark an important step in developing the bilateral relations between the two countries and their peoples,” ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said.

“The Bahraini Embassy in Israel, as well as the Israeli Embassy in Bahrain, have a central role in the strengthening of the bilateral relations and serve as yet another milestone of the vision of the peace accords signed in 2020.”

Jalahma himself tweeted his arrival in a new Twitter account of the Bahranin embassy on Tuesday morning in English, Hebrew and Arabic.