20th Hebrew Anniversary of 9/11 Commemorated

With September 11 this year falling out on Shabbos, a special ceremony was held Tuesday at the memorial site at the World Trade Center, on the Hebrew anniversary (23 Elul) of the attacks, to mark the yahrtzeit of the Jewish victims, with the arrangement and participation of Rabbi Yankie Meyer of Misaskim, Port Authority Chaplain Rabbi Mendy Carlebach, and the Israeli Consulate General.