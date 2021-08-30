Pedestrian Falls Into Manhole on Jaffa Street, Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

She wasn’t looking where she was going.

A teenager fell down a 6-foot deep manhole while crossing Yaffa Street in downtown Yerushalayim on Sunday afternoon, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“She just fell straight down!” exclaimed a construction worker at the site, between the Central Station and the Machaneh Yehuda market where infrastructure work is being done.

She was crossing the street diagonally, not at the crossings, and was distracted by her hand-held device, apparently.

B’chasdei Shamayim, she was not seriously injured.

The friend she was walking with, and several bystanders, rushed over to pull her out of the manhole. She did have a bad cut on her leg, but otherwise emerged intact.

“I’m fine, I just can’t believe this happened,” she said. She was taken to the nearby Terem Emergency Medical Center for first aid.

Following the incident, workers at the site are rearranging their equipment in order to block off the manhole and other danger spots.

“She was okay, she was laughing inside the hole,” said a worker, “but it could have been a lot worse.”