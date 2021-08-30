Israel’s Infection Rate at Highest Level Since February

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 30, 2021 at 6:21 am |

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for Israeli kids, seen at a temporary testing station in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israel on Monday reported its highest daily coronavirus infection rate figure since February, as the Delta variant continues to rage in the country.

A total of 6,576 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel on Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Monday morning, down from 7,201 new cases reported Shabbos.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose from 7.11% on Shabbos to 7.81% Sunday.

There are currently 1,145 patients hospitalized with COVID.

The number of seriously ill patients fell from 754 on Sunday to 731. Of those, 201 are in critical condition, with 160 on respirators.

The death toll since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 6,958 after eight more patients succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

With schools set to reopen on Wednesday, some 88,000 students are currently either in quarantine or actively ill with the virus.

On Sunday, Israel approved the third coronavirus vaccine shot for anyone who has been fully vaccinated for at least five months in an effort to curb the raging Delta variant.