Hurricane Ida Expected to Bring Storms, Up to 5 Inches of Rain to NY

Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:20 am |

A car drives down a partially flooded street after the remnants of Hurricane Henri made landfall, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New York City is braced for more heavy storms and possible flash floods this week, as remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to make their way up the East Coast.

Ida, which hit New Orleans and Louisiana as a massive Category 4 hurricane, was one of the largest and strongest hurricanes to make direct landfall in the United States, NBC reported.

Ida intensified so rapidly in the Gulf of Mexico that there was no time for a uniform evacuation and many, including a hospital system straining amidst a coronavirus surge, had to wait out the storm.

Currently a tropical storm, Ida is making its way through the southern states. It is expected to arrive in New York City and the tri-state area on Wednesday, though rain is likely to begin as early as Monday.

As much as 3-5 inches of rain are expected in New York City, and some areas of New York and New Jersey. A flash flood warning has been issued for most of New Jersey for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Aug. 23, remains of Hurricane Henri flooded the city in as much as 10 inches of rain.

