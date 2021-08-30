Five Israeli-Bedouins Arrested for Attacks During Gaza Operation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 30, 2021 at 8:16 am |

Israeli police seen on the streets of Lod, where synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, May 12. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israeli authorities have arrested five Bedouins from southern Israel, in connection with a string of violent attacks on Israeli motorists in May, during the riots as part of the opposition to Israeli fighting in Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The five suspects, all residents of the Bedouin town of Lakiyah in the Negev, have been identified as Kossei al-Asad, Hassan al-Asad, Om’ar al-Asad, Wa’al el-Asad, and a minor whose name has been redacted.

Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency identified the five as suspects in attacks, described by authorities as “lynch attempts,” on at least three Israeli motorists on Route 6 near Lakiyah Junction in the Negev.

The attacks took place on May 11.

As per the police, the suspects took advantage of wider rioting in the area to attack drivers passing by on the highway.

An indictment against the five suspects has been filed at the Be’er Sheva District Court.