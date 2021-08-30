EU Might Soon Ban Entry for Unvaccinated Israelis

(Reuters/Hamodia) -

Monday, August 30, 2021 at 5:18 am |

The COVID-19 testing area at Ben Gurion International Airport . (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)

The European Union is expected to reinstate coronavirus travel restrictions, like quarantine and testing requirements, for unvaccinated citizens from six high-risk countries, including Israel, two EU officials told Reuters.

One diplomat said the other five countries that would be removed from the EU’s safe travel list were the United States, Kosovo, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia.

The decision will become final on Monday should no EU country object, the sources, as well as two more EU officials, added.

The list is compiled on the basis of the COVID situation in each country, as well as reciprocity.

Despite EU calls, the United States does not allow European citizens to visit freely, and the bloc has been divided between those pushing for equal treatment and those more reliant on tourism and reluctant to restrict U.S. travelers.

Meanwhile, starting Monday, vaccinated Israelis will be able to travel to the United Arab Emirates without testing or self-isolation. The decision is valid for citizens of all countries as long as the vaccines they received are recognized by the World Health Organization.