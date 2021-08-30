BD”E: Border Police Officer Wounded in Gaza Riots Dies

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 30, 2021 at 8:59 am |

Palestinian rioters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on Aug. 21. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Sergeant Barel Hadarya Shmueli, 21, Hy”d, the Border Policer officer who was critically wounded in violent riots on the Gaza border 10 days ago, passed away from his wounds, the Border Police announced Monday afternoon.

Shmueli was shot at point-blank on Aug. 21, during a Hamas-instigated riot at the Gaza border fence.

Sergeant Barel Hadarya Shmueli.

Barel enlisted in the Border Police and underwent training as a soldier in 2019. Following his training, he completed a course to join the Border Police’s undercover Arab unit, after which he became part of the Border Police Southern District’s unit (Yamas).

During his service in the unit, Barel completed a snipers course, and served as a Yamas sniper. He took part in dozens of operations to foil terror activity and fight serious crime in southern Israel.

Following the shot to his head, Barel was evacuated to Be’er Sheva’s Soroka Medical Center, where he was admitted to the trauma unit and underwent an emergency operation. Doctors fought for over a week to save his life, but his condition deteriorated over the week and he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

He is survived by his parents, two sisters and a brother.