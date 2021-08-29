Prosecutors in Netanyahu Trial Say They Have New Evidence

Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 9:09 am |

Former CEO of Walla news website Ilan Yeshua arrives for his testimony in the case against Netanyahu at the District Court in Yerushalayim on June 08, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Prosecutors told the Yerushalayim District Court that they have uncovered new evidence in former prime minister and current opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, the Times of Israel reported.

Prosecutors said they found new information on the phone of key witness Avi Alkalay. The information involves correspondence that Alkalay, a former news editor for Walla, had with former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua.

Yeshua is also a witness in the trial. He will be the first to give testimony in Case 4000, which alleges that while Netanyahu was prime minister and communications minster between 2014-2017, he abused his power for more favorable media coverage.

He faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000, and fraud and breach of trust charges in two other cases. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

The information pertains to “issues that Alkalay addressed in his investigation,” is all prosecutors would reveal. The court ordered that the defense attorneys be provided with new evidence from emails and messages on Yeshua’s phone.

The trial is set to resume September 13.