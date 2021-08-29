Infection Rate in Israel Continues to Climb

Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 8:25 am |

Hadassah Ein Kerem team members wearing safety gear as they work in the coronavirus ward on August 25, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported on Sunday that 7,071 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus and the infection rate is 7.09%, the highest since the current wave of infections began.

A month ago, the infection rate was 2.29%, according to the Times of Israel.

Ynet reported that hospitals were treating 726 COVID-19 patients in serious condition, with 21 of those patients newly categorized as such since Shabbos.

Of those 60 and older, severely ill vaccinated patients dropped 10% within a week, from 297 to 265.

Unvaccinated severely ill patients 60 and up rose more than 20% over the week, from 181 to 222 patients. Unvaccinated seniors, only 8% of the 60 and above age group, are 14 times more likely to develop severe COVID symptoms than the 92% of seniors who are vaccinated.

Though the school year has barely begun in yeshivos and hasn’t yet begun in secular schools, there are 124,412 students and 6,560 school teachers and staff in quarantine.

The cumulative death toll rose to 6,958.