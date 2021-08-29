Hospital Workers Go on Strike to Protest Lack of Funds

Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 10:37 am |

Medical staff from seven hospitals in Israel protest outside the Ministry of Health demanding equal budgeting on August 29, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

On Sunday, hundreds of health-care workers protested outside the Health Ministry in Yerushalayim to protest the lack of hospital funding, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Seven public hospitals, including Shaare Zedek and Hadassah University Medical Center, have been operating in emergency mode and have stopped accepting coronavirus patients since last week, because of their financial straits.

These public hospitals are actually independent organizations that rely on donations, as opposed to state-operated health centers that receive government funding.

The public hospitals say they have received only 400 million NIS of the 630 million promised to cover the costs from January to June. And that they have received none of the 110 million NIS they were supposed to get in July and August.

Officials from the Health and Finance Ministries have vowed to resolve the situation quickly.