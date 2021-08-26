Merkel Postpones Israel Trip Due to Afghanistan Crisis

Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:16 am |

An Airbus A400 transport aircraft of the German Air Force with evacuees from Afghanistan after landing in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Tuesday. (Marc Tessensohn/Bundeswehr/Handout via Reuters)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has postponed her trip to Israel due to the situation in Afghanistan, Ynet reported.

Merkel was expected to travel to Israel over the weekend for her first visit to the country since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was sworn in.

Merkel was expected to meet with Bennett in Yerushalayim and attend a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The trip was called off in agreement with Bennett’s office “because of current developments in Afghanistan,” Merkel’s office said in a statement.

Germany is one of the several European countries scrambling to evacuate as many German citizens and Afghan refugees from Afghanistan as possible before the August 31 deadline.