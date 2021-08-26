12 U.S. Servicemembers, 60 Afghans Killed in Terror Attacks at Kabul Airport

(AP/Hamodia/Reuters) -

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

Attacks by two suicide bombers and gunmen outside the Kabul airport have killed 72 people including a dozen American servicemembers, thrusting the airlift by U.S. and allied countries into chaos.

Fifteen U.S. servicemembers and at least 143 Afghans were wounded. Fox News reported that the 12 dead U.S. servicemembers include 11 Marines and one Navy medic.

The White House postponed President Joe Biden’s first in-person meeting with Israel’s new prime minister Naftali Bennett until Friday, and also canceled a phone call with governors on incoming Afghan refugees. A regular briefing by government health and medical experts scheduled for Thursday also was postponed.

A U.S. official said the attack was “definitely believed” to have been carried out by the Islamic State terror group, whose affiliate in Afghanistan grew out of disaffected Taliban members who hold an even more extreme view of Islam.

Two paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday. (Department of Defense via AP)

Despite intense pressure to extend the Tuesday deadline for withdrawal of U.S. troops, Biden has repeatedly cited the threat of terrorist attacks against civilians and U.S. service members as a reason to keep to his plan.

The explosions detonated as the U.S. worked to get remaining Americans out of the country. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that as many as 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation.

Asked during an interview with ABC News about reports the evacuation could end on Friday, Ross Wilson, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, declined to comment.

Wilson said “there are safe ways to get to” the airport for those Americans who still want to leave. He added that “there undoubtedly will be” some at-risk Afghans who will not get out before Biden’s deadline.

The airlift continued Thursday despite warnings of vehicle-borne bomb threats near the airport. The White House said 13,400 people had been evacuated in the 24 hours that ended early Thursday morning Washington time. Those included 5,100 people aboard U.S. military planes and 8,300 on coalition and partner aircraft. That was a substantial drop from the 19,000 airlifted by all means the day before.

Blinken emphasized at a State Department briefing on Wednesday that “evacuating Americans is our top priority.”

He added: “We’re also committed to getting out as many Afghans at-risk as we can before the 31st,” when Biden plans to pull out the last of thousands of American troops.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, issued a security alert Wednesday warning American citizens away from three specific airport gates. Senior U.S. officials said the warning was related to ongoing and specific threats involving the Islamic State and potential vehicle bombs.

Blinken said the State Department estimates there were about 6,000 Americans wanting to leave Afghanistan when the airlift began Aug. 14, as the Taliban took the capital after a stunning military conquest. About 4,500 Americans have been evacuated so far, Blinken said, and among the rest “some are understandably very scared.”

The 6,000 figure is the first firm estimate by the State Department of how many Americans were seeking to get out. U.S. officials early in the evacuation estimated as many as 15,000, including dual citizens, lived in Afghanistan. The figure does not include U.S. Green Card holders.

About 500 Americans have been contacted with instructions on when and how to get to the chaotic Kabul airport to catch evacuation flights.

In addition, 1,000 or perhaps fewer people are being contacted to determine whether they still want to leave. Blinken said some of these may already have left the country, some may want to remain and some may not actually be American citizens.