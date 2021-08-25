NYC to Spray Pesticide in Portions of Boro Park Thursday

BORO PARK -

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 5:58 pm |

The New York City will spray pesticides in a portion of Boro Park on Thursday, for the purposes of reducing the risk of West Nile virus carried by mosquitoes



The spraying will be done between the hours of 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting. In case of bad weather or equipment malfunctions, the spraying will be delayed until Monday.

The spray area is bounded on the south by Caton Road, Dahill Road, 45th Street, 10th Avenue and 50 Street, as indicated in the map above.

The Health Department will use very low concentrations of Anvil®, Duet®, or DeltaGard®. The risks of pesticides applied by the Health Department for mosquito control are low to people and pets. Some people who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash. People with respiratory conditions may also be affected.

To stay safe during spraying, the Health Department advises:

Stay indoors, whenever possible.

Air conditioners can remain on. While unnecessary, you may wish to close air conditioner vents, or choose the recirculate function.

After spraying:

Wash skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water.

Always wash fruits and vegetables with water.

The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water.