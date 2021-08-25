Egypt to Open Rafah Crossing with Gaza in One Direction for 3 Days

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) -

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 4:54 pm |

Palestinian security forces guard the closed Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, Monday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Egypt will open the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza Strip in one direction for three days on Thursday to allow stranded Palestinians to return back to the tiny coastal enclave, two security sources said on Wednesday.

Egyptian goods and aid will be allowed into the Gaza Strip too, the sources added.

The Ministry of the Interior of the Hamas government in Gaza said that Egyptian authorities notified it of the opening of the crossing in one direction on Thursday.

Egypt closed the crossing on Monday until further notice, security sources said, saying the closure was for security reasons following an escalation of hostilities on Saturday between Israel and Hamas.