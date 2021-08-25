Some Bachurim From Vizhnits Re-Admitted to Hospital With Lingering Symptoms

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:47 pm |

On Wednesday, some of the bachurim from Vizhnits who had previously been released from the hospital where they were brought apparently suffering from food poisoning on a flight back from Ukraine the previous day, were re-admitted as they seemingly continued to suffer from the after effects of their presumed food poisoning .

These discharged patients had trouble holding down food and drink, and they were becoming dehydrated. As a result of these symptoms and the detection of some abnormalities in their blood work, two bachurim from Upstate and a number of the bachurim form Boro Park were re-admitted to the hospital.