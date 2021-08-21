Border Police Officer Critically Wounded in Gaza Border Riots

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 9:10 pm |

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on Aug. 21. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

An Israeli Border Police officer was critically injured along with dozens of Palestinians Motzoei Shabbos during riots along the border fence despite an agreement reached to see humanitarian funds transferred to needy Gazans.

First Sergeant B., a Border Police officer, was critically injured by gunshot while stationed on the northern Gaza border.

The officer was evacuated by helicopter to Be’er Sheva’s Soroka Medical Center, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

B.’s family has been notified.

During the riots, a dozen Palestinians were filmed along the border fence and one was seen trying to snatch the weapon of one of the soldiers. Though he managed to grab the barrel of one of the weapons, the soldier managed to pull it back.