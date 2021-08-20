Coronavirus Cabinet to Approve Outline for Travel to Uman

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 20, 2021 at 4:46 am |

Ukrainian law enforcement officers stand guard at Novi Yarylovychi border crossing point, where Chassidim planning to enter Ukraine from the territory of Belarus gathered in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine last September. (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko, File)

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) will present for the Coronavirus Cabinet’s approval at their meeting on Sunday a plan for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah, to enable the Breslover Chassidim to travel to Uman.

Tens of thousands of Chassidim traditionally travel to Uman each year, to spend Rosh Hashana near the kever of the Rebbe Reb Nachman of Breslov, zy”a.

Under the outline, travelers – including those vaccinated and recovered from COVID – will be required to test for coronavirus up to 72 hours prior to their flight to Ukraine, and again prior to the flight from Ukraine to Israel.

In addition, those returning to Israel will fill out a quarantine form, up to 24 hours before their return flight to Israel. Upon landing in Israel, all those returning will undergo an additional coronavirus test. They will then be required to quarantine for 14 days, or for 7 days if they perform an additional coronavirus test and it comes back negative.