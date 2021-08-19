Travel Warning on Sinai Downgraded Slightly

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 3:29 pm |

A tourist spot in the Sinai Peninsula, April 24, 2021. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

A longstanding advisory against traveling into the Sinai Peninsula was slightly eased, from the highest-level warning to the next-highest, according to The Times of Israel.

For the past several years, the region was given the highest warning, Level 1, a “very high concrete threat,” in view of the active presence of Islamic State and other terror groups, particularly in the northern Sinai. Israelis told to avoid entering, and those already there were urged to return home.

But on Wednesday night, Israel’s National Security Council revised the warning downward for the southern Sinai, where the danger is less. It was changed to Level 3, a “basic concrete threat,” according to which Israelis were still “recommended to not visit,” but they were no longer instructed to leave.

The NSC noted that the change was made ahead of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s meeting with Egyptian intelligence head Abbas Kamel on Wednesday, though it was only announced later.

“During [the meeting], the prime minister informed him of the decision,” it said in a statement.

It did not explain the connection between the meeting and the travel advisory.