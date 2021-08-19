Serious COVID Cases in Israel Spike to Over 600

YERUSHALAYIM -

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing seen after evacuating a patient with suspicion of Covid-19 at the Hadassah Ein Karem Medical Center, in Yerushalayim, on Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel on Thursday saw the number of serious coronavirus cases spike to over 600 for the first time in months, health officials said.

The Health Ministry said at least 603 patients are now in severe condition, of whom 106 are connected to ventilators.

Israel’s death toll has increased to 6,726 after four patients died on Wednesday. Since the start of this week, 63 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The COVID-19 forecast model developed by Ichilov Medical Center, projected back on July 26 that in two weeks Israel will have somewhere around 550 coronavirus patients in a serious condition if the contagion rate keeps its current pace, and the number has already passed 600.

The ministry also said that 7,856 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. After 145,724 tests had been conducted, the infection rate now stands at 5.5%.

In the meantime, 1,201,254 people have already received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 5,871,532 Israelis have received their first dose and 5,431,133 the second.