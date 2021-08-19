Ministry Approves Booster Shot for Over 40s, Teachers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 4:10 pm |

Israel’s Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz just after receiving his third COVID-19 vaccine shot at Meir Medical Center in Kefar Sava. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Thursday night gave clearance for the expansion of Israel’s coronavirus vaccine booster shot campaign to include Israelis over the age of 40 and teachers of any age in the school system.

The word came shortly after a report that the government’s expert advisory panel on Covid had recommended the measure, according to Channel 12.

The official projection is that, without a third shot, roughly 100 vaccinated individuals aged 40-49 will likely experience severe illness due to the current wave of the coronavirus.

Prof. Gabi Barbash argued for the booster shot, saying that the evidence shows that those receiving it are 6-8 times less likely to suffer severe symptoms, and are four times less likely to become infected than those who have received two shots.

The expanded vaccination campaign is set to start on Sunday.