Bomb Threat on Capitol Hill, Offices Evacuated

Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:07 am |

The Library of Congress is seen in Washington,D.C. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

A Congressional office building was ordered to evacuate Thursday morning as police responded to a suspicious vehicle outside of the Library of Congress, CBNC reported.

The pickup truck may be containing explosives. The FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene, along with the Capitol Police. Some were observed in gas masks.

People at the Cannon House Office Building received an alert to evacuate, and they were relocated to the Longworth House Office Building. Congress and the Supreme Court are currently on recess.

“This is an ongoing investigation. We are monitoring this situation closely,” U.S. Capitol Police tweeted.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when new information is available.