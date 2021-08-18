Tropical Storm Fred Expected to Bring Storms to NY, NJ

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:12 am |

A car attempts to drive through flood waters near Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred is expected to travel up the East Coast on Wednesday, and bring thunderstorms and flooding to New York and New Jersey.

Threat of heavy rain and even the possibility of tornadoes begins around 8 p.m. and continue overnight, NBC 4 reported.

1-2 inches of rainfall are expected, and lingering showers are expected to continue through Friday.

Fred made landfall in Florida on Monday and moved north, with one county in North Carolina getting flooded with up to 10 inches of rain.

