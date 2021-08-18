Suspect in Menacing Incident in Boro Park Charged by DA With Hate Crime

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 5:03 pm |

On Monday night, August 16, two boys who were standing on 18th Avenue near McDonald Avenue were verbally assaulted with anti-Semitic slurs and were then chased by a perpetrator wielding a screwdriver.

Shomrim were called and managed to catch up with the suspect on Avenue F, and handed him over for arrest to the police from the 66th Precinct.

After he was brought to the 66th Precinct, the victims were asked to come to the station house where they were questioned by the officers. The police decided to charge the suspect merely with menacing but not with a hate crime.

According to Shomrim, when the case was brought to the Brooklyn District Attorney, they DA decided to charge the suspect with a hate crime, and the case was handed over to the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.