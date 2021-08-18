Reports: IAF Hits Hezbollah Target in Syria

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 5:13 am |

Uniformed men ride a pickup truck as they carry a Syrian flag in Quneitra on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

Israeli Air Force fighter planes bombed on Tuesday night a military position in Syria belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization, several sources reported.

Syrian state media reported that the IDF attacked a post near the village of Khader in the northern suburbs of Quneitra with two missiles.

The Druze town of Khader, in the Quneitra area, is situated adjacent to the Golan Heights.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that a fire broke out at the military post, used by Syrian regime forces and Iranian militias, after being targeted with three missiles.

No casualties were reported.

Israel has previously bombed Hezbollah and Iranian infrastructure under construction in the area.

The IDF in March 2019 announced that it had exposed a clandestine Hezbollah unit that was operating in southern Syria in the area near the border with Israel and where this latest attack occurred.

The unit’s objective is to establish another front against Israel from the Golan Heights, in addition to Hezbollah’s threat from Lebanon.

The IDF published classified information about the “Golan File,” the name for the unit, which is commanded by Ali Musa Daqduq, a senior operative in the Lebanon-based terrorist organization.

The purpose of the Hezbollah infrastructure is to act against Israel at a time of deterioration. The infrastructure is at its preliminary stages and has yet to reach the level needed for operational activity and is still in the process of development and consolidation.

Since the exposure of the unit, Israel has reportedly acted against the Iranian-led attempt on several occasions.

In general, Iran’s military buildup in Syria remains a red line for Israel. The IAF has carried out thousands of attacks to thwart the Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.