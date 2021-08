YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 9:14 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim, Wednesday. (Koby Gideon/GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Wednesday with Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim. The two discussed diplomatic, security and economic aspects of Israel-Egypt relations, as well as the Egyptian mediation in the security situation vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip.

On behalf of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egyptian Intelligence Minister Kamel invited Bennett to make an official visit to Egypt in the coming weeks.