Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:25 pm |

The family of Yosef Shapiro, the 7-year-old boy who went missing for six hours in Canarsie Park last Wednesday, met with organizational leaders and NYPD officials Tuesday, at the 67th Precinct.

The Shapiro family, Achiezer, Hatzalah Misaskim and Shomrim presented a plaque of appreciation to the NYPD.

