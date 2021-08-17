Bennett Vows Response to Gaza Rockets But Doesn’t Say When

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 12:55 pm |

An Iron Dome anti-missile battery seen near the southern Israeli city of Sderot. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday said that Israel will respond to two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Sderot on Monday afternoon.

“We will operate at a time, place, and under conditions that suit us, and not anyone else,” Bennett declared during a visit to the IDF Gaza Division, accompanied by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

B’chasdei shamayim, there were no injuries in the attack. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted one of the rockets, while the second fell short and landed inside Gaza.

The prime minister said the Hamas terror group is held responsible for any rocket fire out of Gaza, “not rebels and not anyone else — just Hamas.”

Following the attack, Sha’ar Hanegev Mayor Ofir Liebstein demanded that the government respond now, and noted it was particularly brazen considering it took place in the middle of the day.

“This is the first launch since Operation Guardian of the Walls, which ended some two months ago. Until now, the operation had proven itself and I hope and expect that the State of Israel will be able to retain the deterrence that was put in place after the operation,” Liebstein said in a statement on Monday.