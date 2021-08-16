Woman in Serious Condition After Allergic Reaction to Third Vaccine Dose

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 16, 2021 at 6:21 am |

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine. (Dean Lewis/Pool via Reuters)

A 52-year-old Israeli woman was hospitalized in serious condition after receiving a third shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The Ziv Medical Center in Tzfas said the woman has likely suffered an allergic reaction to the booster shot.

Israelis aged 50 and over began receiving vaccine booster shots against the coronavirus last week as the government stepped up its drive to stem spiking infections caused by the Delta variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged older Israelis to get vaccines because “you are in mortal danger.”

He said that in the past week, 78 people had died of the virus in Israel, and 76 of those people were above the age of 60.

“None of them managed to get the three doses of vaccines,” said Bennett. “There is a deterioration of the vaccine from month to month, and the third dose recharges the body with powerful defense against the Delta variant.”