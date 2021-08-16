School Openings to Include In-Classroom and Remote Learning

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 16, 2021 at 5:15 pm |

Israeli students at the Orot Etzion school in Efrat wear protective face masks as they return to school in May, 2020. (Gershon Elinon/Flash90)

The Israeli school system will open as scheduled on September 1, but not all the students will be in classrooms, as many will learn remotely from home, depending on coronavirus rates in their cities, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday night.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced a plan for increasing vaccinations and reducing morbidity among Israeli pupils until the opening of the school year.

In grades 8-12: In red cities, classes in which the vaccination rate is over 70% will have in-person learning; classes in which the vaccination rate is less than 70% will switch to online remote learning.

Grades 1-7 will operate according to the ‘Magen Chinuch‘ plan, already formulated during the Netanyahu government, for checks among pupils in borderline orange cities.

The vaccination threshold will include vaccinated pupils, pupils who have recovered and pupils with positive serological (antibody) test results.