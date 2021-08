YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 16, 2021 at 6:54 am |

The Iron Dome missile seen over Sderot, Monday afternoon.

Incoming rocket sirens sounded in the town of Sderot and surrounding communities early Monday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The IDF said that the Iron Dome intercepted one missile that was launched from the Gaza Strip.

This is the first activation of the Iron Dome since the termination of Operation Guardian of the Walls.