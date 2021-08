YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 16, 2021 at 7:22 am |

The Palestinian who was apprehended on his way to a terror attack.

A Palestinian man dressed as an IDF soldier was arrested near Eli in the Binyamin Regional Council on Monday.

The man was armed with a gun and had pepper spray and a knife in his bag.

The gun, pepper spray and knife that were found in his bag.

He is being investigated by Israeli security forces for planning to carry out a terror attack.