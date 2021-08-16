IDF Forces Kill Four Terrorists in Jenin

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:25 am |

Border Police officers operating in Jenin, in July. (Israel Police)

IDF Special Forces operating in the Palestinian city of Jenin on Sunday night encountered and killed at least four terrorists.

IDF forces were operating in the city to capture a terror suspect when they encountered heavy gunfire at close range from several terrorists.

The troops fired back, hitting at least five of the shooters. They have the bodies of four terrorists in their possession. The state of the other terrorists is unknown at this time.

There were no Israeli casualties, b’chasdei Shamayim.

The PA’s official WAFA agency quoted sources at a Jenin hospital who said that Saleh Amar, 19, and Raed Abu Saif, 21, were killed by Israeli gunfire. Nour Jarrar was also killed, while the fourth terrorist has yet to be identified.

Additionally, Israeli forces also shot Amjad Azmi, who is reportedly in serious condition.

Sources in Jenin said that the Israeli soldiers detained Mohammad Abu Zaina after raiding his home in the Jenin refugee camp.

Israeli forces operate nightly to arrest terrorists and carry out counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria. While the forces often encounter resistance from locals who throw rocks and firebombs at the forces, gun battles are less common.