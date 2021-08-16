Hamas Applauds Taliban Takeover

YERUSHALAYIM -

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives for the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan in New York City, Monday. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

While the rest of the world recoiled in shock and horror at the lightning-fast Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Hamas has welcomed the news.

“We congratulate the Muslim Afghan people for the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan lands, and we congratulate the Taliban movement and its brave leadership on this victory, which came as the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years,” Hamas said in a statement on Monday.

The Gaza terrorists praise for Taliban was reciprocal. Recently, Hamas released photos of a meeting between its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and a delegation from the Taliban. The meeting reportedly took place in the Taliban office in Doha, Qatar, where Haniyeh has been based for the past two years, according to The Jerusalem Post.

According to a Palestinian journalist in the Gaza Strip, the Afghan delegation “congratulated” Hamas their “victory” over Israel in the 11-days of fighting last May.

Not all Palestinians are enthused about the events in Afghanistan. PLO Executive Committee member Ahmed Majdalani, derided it as overblown, saying that “the Taliban entered Kabul without facing resistance from the Afghan army in accordance with the Doha agreement [providing for] the withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Afghanistan.”

Majdalani further condemned the Taliban as a “dark and brutal force that produced ISIS and al-Qaeda and all forms of extremism and terrorism,” adding that “the Arabs and Muslims were the first to pay the price for this extremism and terrorism.”