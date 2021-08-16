Hadassah Hospital Safe from Flames—for Now

YERUSHALAYIM -

Davidson Tower, Hadassah Medical Center in Yerushalayim’s Ein Kerem neighborhood. (YoavR)

After reports since the afternoon that Yerushalayim’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem might have to be evacuated as the wildfire approached, the danger seems to have passed for the time being.

(Fire and Rescue Services)

Fire and Rescue Services chief Didi Simchi told Channel 13: “Tonight, [the fire] will not get near [to Hadassah hospital], that I can promise you. We’ve deployed large forces… To my relief, the fire is not moving in that direction. And if it does move in that direction, the firefighters… will protect Hadassah Hospital,” he promised.

Meanwhile, the several towns in the area in the immediate path of the fire were not currently in danger, Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai was quoted as saying by Ynet.

However, he said the situation was still volatile and could change at any time. Shabtai ordered the deployment of police drones to monitor the area to prevent looting and make sure no resident was left behind in evacuated homes.