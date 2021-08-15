Poland Dismisses Israeli Anger Over Property Restitution Law

YERUSHALAYIM -

View of the entrance to the Polish Embassy in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

The Polish Foreign Ministry dismissed as “unfounded” Israel’s anger over a law passed by Warsaw that effectively prevents Jewish heirs to property seized by the Nazis during World War II from reclaiming it.

The ministry said that Poland will respond to Israel’s retaliatory steps, which have including pulling its ambassador to Poland and advising Warsaw’s envoy not to return to the Tel Aviv embassy.

“The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes a negative view of actions taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and the unfounded decision to lower the rank of its diplomatic representation in Warsaw,” the ministry statement read.

“Steps taken by Israel very severely harm our relations. The Polish government will take appropriate political and diplomatic measures, taking into account the principle of symmetry applicable in bilateral relations.”