Palestinian Riots Continue in Evyatar, Court Upholds Deal with Residents

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1:44 pm |

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest against the Evyatar outpost in Beta village, near Shechem. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Ongoing Palestinian riots at the Evyatar outpost made headlines on Motzei Shabbos with a burning swastika and Star of David inside it as rioters holding flaming torches surrounded the site.

Until now, the riots, which have been going on for months, featured burning tires and fireworks; this was the first reported use of the Nazi symbol.

The outpost in the Shomron near the town of Beitar was evacuated in June but remains under IDF control until the conflicting legal claims can be definitively sorted out.

If it is determined that the land belongs to the state and isn’t privately owned, the agreement reached between the former residents and the state calls for the establishment of a yeshivah along with living quarters for students and families of the yeshivah staff, and preparations for a permanent settlement. In the meantime, the evacuated homes remain standing on the hilltop.

In July, two structures at the outpost were damaged when Palestinian rioters hurled a firebomb at security forces, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The outpost was illegally erected in April following the murder of Yehuda Guetta Hy”d in a terrorist attack at the Tapuach Junction in Shomron.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the High Court rejected a petition by Palestinians to nullify the agreement between the Jewish residents and Israeli authorities.

The three-justice panel of David Mintz, Yael Willner, and Yitzhak Amit found that the petitioners’ claims to their ownership of the land were “speculative.” They also wrote that there was “no basis” for an assertion by the petitioners that the outcome of the land survey was a foregone conclusion, intended to favor the evicted residents.

The court noted that if any of the structures were found to have been built on privately owned land, they would be removed.