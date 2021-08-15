NY Legislature Won’t Try to Impeach Cuomo After He Quits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

Sunday, August 15, 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The New York State Assembly will suspend its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down after its leader concluded the Legislature didn’t have the clear authority to impeach a departed official, the chamber’s top Democrat said Friday.

Cuomo announced Tuesday he planned to resign as it became clear he was almost certain to be impeached by the Legislature. He said his resignation was effective in 14 days, at which point he’ll be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Some lawmakers have urged the Assembly to press on with an impeachment proceeding, perhaps to bar Cuomo from holding state office in the future if he attempted a political comeback.

But Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Friday that lawyers had advised the body’s Judiciary Committee that the state constitution doesn’t authorize the Legislature to impeach an elected official no longer in office.

Heastie had provided reporters a less definitive legal memorandum saying Assembly lawyers and outside counsel had concluded lawmakers “probably” lack the constitutional authority to do so, though the matter hasn’t been settled definitely.

“Let me be clear — the committee’s work over the last several months, although not complete, did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor,” said Heastie, a New York City Democrat.

He said that included evidence related to possible misuse of state resources in conjunction with publication of the governor’s book on the pandemic, and “improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data.”

“This evidence — we believe — could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned,” Heastie said.

When asked whether lawmakers could still release a report with findings to the public as originally planned, Heastie said: “I guess it could.”

“The concern behind that is, if you’re in the middle of an investigation and other law enforcement areas are looking at this, I don’t know if we can, I don’t want to have us step on their toes while there are criminal investigations going on,” he said Friday.

Heastie didn’t explain how releasing a committee report could interfere with independent law enforcement investigations. He has previously said that he’s asked the committee to turn over evidence it had gathered “to the relevant investigatory authorities.”

Heastie denied that he had reached any deal with Cuomo to let him resign without facing an impeachment trial or investigation.

“There was no deal,” Heastie said. “I’ve said that 150 times and I’ll make that the 151st time.”

Cuomo’s office and his lawyer, Rita Glavin, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since March, outside lawyers have been helping the Assembly conduct a wide-ranging investigation on whether there were grounds to impeach Cuomo. The announcement that the inquiry would cease came on a day the Assembly had initially set as a deadline for Cuomo’s legal team to respond with any additional evidence refuting the allegations against him.

Cuomo faces ongoing probes from the state attorney general over his $5 million book deal and from federal prosecutors, who are scrutinizing his handling of nursing home deaths data. The state’s ethics commissioners, who could levy fines against Cuomo, are also looking into similar issues.

Several committee members said Heastie’s announcement took them by surprise.

Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine, a Democrat, said Heastie alone made the decision to suspend the impeachment investigation.

Committee members were split in their reaction with some like Assembly member David Weprin, also a Democrat, saying an impeachment trial would have been a “tremendous waste of government resources.” Latrice Walker, a Democrat, told NY1 on Tuesday that lawmakers have more important work to do than focus on Cuomo’s “future career choices.”

But others objected to the end of the Legislature’s probe. Assembly member Tom Abinanti, a Westchester Democrat on the committee, called the decision “premature.”

“The governor has not even left office,” he said. “The committee should continue to meet and issue a public report to the people on the extensive investigation that the committee and its attorneys have conducted to date.”

The Republican Minority Leader in the Assembly, Will Barclay, called it “a massive disservice to the goals of transparency and accountability.”

The Assembly’s probe has already cost taxpayers at least $1.2 million, according to Lavine.

All six Republicans and nine out of 15 Democrats on the committee said the Assembly should at least release a public report on the findings of the impeachment investigation.

Lavine said he will be consulting with committee members about whether to do so, and will decide once Cuomo resigns.

“That’s something I’m going to give full consideration to,” Lavine said. “I expect there will be a full report.”