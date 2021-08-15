10,000 People Evacuated as Huge Fire Burns Near Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 15, 2021

Israeli firefighters with a giant cloud of smoke at the site of a fire in a forest near Beit Meir, outside Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A huge forest fire near Yerushalayim has necessitated the evacuation of some 10,000 residents in six communities as firefighters worked to contain the flames on Sunday evening, The Times of Israel reported.

The hot, dry tinderbox conditions, abetted by strong winds were making it difficult to control the fire. Eight firefighting planes were dumping retardant onto the burning area as emergency units from other districts streamed to the site to help local services.

The fire, located about 8 miles west of the capital, gave off a pall of smoke across Yerudshalayim large enough to block out the afternoon sun, according to the ToI.

Residents in Beit Meir, Ksalon, Ramat Raziel, Shoresh, Sho’eva and Givat Ye’arim were asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution. Those remaining were advised to close their windows to avoid exposure to the smoke.

The Eitanim psychiatric hospital was also being evacuated, according to reports.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation but none required hospitalization, the Magen David Adom ambulance service reported.

There was no official comment as yet regarding the possible cause of the fire.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett interrupted a security cabinet meeting to discuss the fire with other senior officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Fire and Rescue Service chief Dedi Simchi, and National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata.